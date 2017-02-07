Free Subscription
Support Us
Free Subscription
Support Us
Wednesday February 08, 2017
|
17 tevet 5776
News
Local
Israel
International
Arts & Culture
Community
What’s Nu
Torah Portion
Chai Lights
Coming Events
Opinions
Editor’s Desk
Letter to Editor
Submit
Life Cycle
Births
B’nai Mitzvah
Dedications
Engagements
Obituaries
Students
Weddings
Workplace
Submit
Calendar
About
Contact Us
Donate
Life Cycle
Staff
Subscribe
Advertise
News
Local
Israel
International
Arts & Culture
Community
What’s Nu
Torah Portion
Chai Lights
Coming Events
Opinions
Editor’s Desk
Letter to Editor
Submit
Life Cycle
Births
B’nai Mitzvah
Dedications
Engagements
Obituaries
Students
Weddings
Workplace
Submit
Calendar
About
Contact Us
Donate
Life Cycle
Staff
Subscribe
Advertise
Poll: Is President Trump doing a good job?
Rob Golub
| February 7, 2017
Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?
Yes
Somewhat
Somewhat not doing a good job
Not doing a good job
Loading ...
Related
Reader Poll
Polls
Is President Donald Trump doing a good job?
Yes
Somewhat
Somewhat not doing a good job
Not doing a good job
Loading ...
Poll Archives
Community Calendar
February 15, 2017
MJDS Board of Directors Meeting
February 26, 2017
Salute to Jewish Educators
Calendar
<<
Feb 2017
>>
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
View Full Calendar
Candle Lighting Times
for Milwaukee, WI
Powered by
Hebcal Shabbat Times