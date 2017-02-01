Summer camp guide, 2017

This is a summer camp guide for 2017 published in the Chronicle. It was an advertising supplement.
Beber Camp
BeberCamp.com
Director:
Becky Altman
847-677-7130
Address:
Beber Camp
8833 Gross Point Road Suite 312,
Skokie, IL 60077
Sessions:
2 and 4 week sessions.
Ages:
7-17 years, Co-ed
Fee:
$4,900–4 weeks • $2,450– 2 weeks
Beber Camp has created life-changing summers for Jewish children from around the country for over 40 years! Campers can explore and experience a summer where wonderful memories and lifelong friendships are created on a daily basis. Campers can choose from over 90 different activities, including waterskiing, sailing, ceramics, canoeing, climbing, horseback riding, and swimming just to name a few!
Camp Gan Israel
Director:
Avremi Schapiro
414-228-8000
Winter Address:
8825 N. Lake Drive,
Bayside WI 53217
Summer Address:
Oriole Lane Elementary School
12850 N. Oriole Lane
Mequon, WI 53097
Gan Israel Primary Program Days and Hours:
Mon.-Fri., 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Session 1:
June 19-July 7 (3 weeks) *note: no camp on July 4th
Session 2:
July 10-August 4 (4 weeks) *note: no camp August 1st
Extended Care:
7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Early Care $18 per week; Late Care $18 per week)
Ages:
Boys and Girls K5-7th Grade
Fees: Scholarships are available. Please call 414-228-8000 ext. 201 for more information.
This summer we have added a number of nature trips to our schedule and brand new choice activities. We will be enjoying camping, hiking, canoeing, treehouse building, and more! Not only will your children enjoy everything a day camp has to offer, they will also get an extra taste of the outdoors all in a warm Jewish environment.
Danceworks Creative Arts Camps
DanceworksMKE.org
Studio Manager
Teresa Drews
414-277-8480 x6006
Address:
Danceworks
1661 N. Water St.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Sessions:
June 12-August 19
Ages:
Ages 3.5-17 years, Co-ed
Rates:
$125 for 1/2 day and $235 for full.
$20/week for before or after care • $30/week for both.
Please ask about multiple camp discounts!
Crank up your creativity with our week-long camps! Camps integrate dance and visual arts, music and creative drama into one fun-filled program taught by experienced professionals. Each week offers an age-appropriate theme that sparks imagination and showcases the week’s fun at a finale performance for family and friends!
Mequon Jewish Preschool
Summer Camp
MequonJewishPreschool.org/Summer-Camp
Director:
Rivkie Spalter
262-242-5437
Address:
11112 N. Crown Ct.,
Mequon, WI 53092
Session:
June 19 through August 11 (No camp July 4 or August 1)
Ages:
6 weeks-5 years, Co-ed
MJP Summer Camp provides opportunities for children to explore our world. Activities such as Organic Gardening, Sports, Outdoor Art, Music, Nature Walks and Water Play invite many learning opportunities in a Judaic setting.
Milwaukee Bucks Summer
Basketball Camps
Director:
Lance Foreman
414-227-2777
Address:
1001 N. 4th St.
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Sessions:
One-week camps run from June 6th – August 19th.
Ages:
7-16, Co-ed
Each athlete attending a Bucks Summer Camp receives a FREE ticket to a future Milwaukee Bucks home game, plus a camp give-away package that includes a camp t-shirt, bag and a camp basketball! The camp will include skill development, competitive games and more!
URJ Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute
OSRUI.org, OSRUI@urj.org
Director:
Jerry Kaye,
847-509-0990
Winter Address:
1121 Lake Cook Rd., Suite D
Deerfield, IL 60015
Summer Address:
600 Lac La Belle Dr.
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Sessions:
June 19-August 13
5 days, 2 weeks, 3 weeks,
4 weeks, 7 weeks
Ages:
Entering 2nd-12th Grade, Co-ed
Fees:
$845-$6095
OSRUI, the Reform Movement’s camp in Wisconsin, offers a unique environment for campers in grades 2-12. We combine creative and innovative Jewish experiences with all the fun of summer camp — swimming, sports, drama, dance, archery, visual arts, boating, horseback riding, water skiing, photography, campfires, high and low ropes, biking, caring counselors and, most importantly, lifelong friendships.
Summer I.D.E.A.S. at University
School of Milwaukee Camp
Director:
Judy Bloch
414.540.3350
Address:
2100 W. Fairy Chasm Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Sessions:
Half-day and full-day camps (ages 3–8), and week-long camps: June 20–July 29.
Workshops (ages 4–grade 12) featuring a wide range of topics: one- to two-week sessions throughout summer. Summer Institute for Academic Advancement (incoming grades 9–12) credit, Advanced Placement, and enrichment courses: most are three- to six-week courses.
Ages Covered:
3-18 (grade 12), Co-ed
Fee:
Varies by program offering
Summer I.D.E.A.S. (Investigate, Discover, and Explore Academics, Arts, and Sports) offers half-day and full-day camps, including wrap-around care options, for students ages 3-8, workshops for students ages 4-grade 12, and a Summer Institute for Academic Advancement for motivated students entering grades 9-12. Learn more at www.usmk12.org/IDEAS.
The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center – Summer Camps
6255 N. Santa Monica Boulevard • Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
JCC RESIDENT OVERNIGHT CAMPS
Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC • Eagle River, WI
CampInterlaken.org
Winter Address:
6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd,
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Summer Address:
7050 Old Highway 70,
Eagle River, WI 54521
Director:
Toni Davison
414-967-8240 • info@campinterlaken.org
Ages:
Entering 3rd-11th Grade, Co-ed
Visit CampInterlaken.org for dates and rates
Sessions:
Begins June 21 and July 19 • 2, 4, or 8 week sessions
Family Camp:
August 15-20
Located on 106 magnificent acres, this residential camp for Jewish children features complete waterfront activities, creative arts, athletics, and nature exploration. Our balanced program gives each camper the opportunity to develop his or her own skills, build self-esteem, and learn Jewish values within a safe, fun, and nurturing environment.
JCC Day Camps
Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp • Fredonia, WI
JCCMilwaukee.org
Director:
Lenny Kass
414-967-8289 • LKass@JCCMilwaukee.org
Winter Address:
6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
Summer Address:
Fredonia, WI
Ages:
K5-11th Grade, Co-ed
Session::
June 19-August 7
JCC Rainbow Day Camp is a co-ed day camp located on 110 acres of wooded land in Fredonia, Wisconsin. Campers learn about Jewish life in a fun, enriching way. Campsite features include a swimming pool, climbing tower, zip line, sports complex and much more. Sign up for one week – or the entire summer!
JCC Adventure Camps
Director:
Hannah Lindholm
414-967-8218
HLindholm@JCCMilwaukee.org
Sessions:
A variety of options from June 12-August 21
Ages:
Entering K5-8th Grade, Co-ed
From afternoon adventures, full day travels, and options for kindergartners to teenagers – KidsCenter Campers will enjoy field trips, sports, swimming, art, theater, cooking and more!
JCC Sports Camps
JCCMilwaukee.org
Director:
Carissa Mindt
414-967-8174
cmindt@jccmilwaukee.org
Session:
June 19-August 21
Ages:
K4-9th Grade
The JCC Recreation Department offers an assortment of sports camps for ages 4 and older. Camps include: Sports & Swim, Basketball, Flag Football, Golf, Cheer, Outdoor Sports, Soccer and much more! Our “Experience” camps include trips to Lambeau, Camp Randall, and Miller Park! Camps are held at the JCC, the JCC Water Park, local golf courses, and many other area venues.
JCC GAN AMI EARLY EDUCATION CAMPS
Gesher Camp
Gan Ami • Whitefish Bay
Director:
Lisa Kulakow
lkulakow@jccmilwaukee.org
Ages:
Entering K4
Sessions:
4 week: June 19 – July 14 and July 17-August 11
2 week: August 14-25
Gesher Campers experience the fun of summer camp with this warm and welcoming introduction to camping! Featuring swim lessons, a weekly trip to JCC Rainbow Day Camp in Fredonia, and Shabbat fun at the Hy & Richard Smith JCC Waterpark in Mequon.