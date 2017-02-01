Summer camp guide, 2017

This is a summer camp guide for 2017 published in the Chronicle. It was an advertising supplement.

Beber Camp

BeberCamp.com

Director:

Becky Altman

847-677-7130

Address:

Beber Camp

8833 Gross Point Road Suite 312,

Skokie, IL 60077

Sessions:

2 and 4 week sessions.

Ages:

7-17 years, Co-ed

Fee:

$4,900–4 weeks • $2,450– 2 weeks

Beber Camp has created life-changing summers for Jewish children from around the country for over 40 years! Campers can explore and experience a summer where wonderful memories and lifelong friendships are created on a daily basis. Campers can choose from over 90 different activities, including waterskiing, sailing, ceramics, canoeing, climbing, horseback riding, and swimming just to name a few!

Camp Gan Israel

Director:

Avremi Schapiro

414-228-8000

Winter Address:

8825 N. Lake Drive,

Bayside WI 53217

Summer Address:

Oriole Lane Elementary School

12850 N. Oriole Lane

Mequon, WI 53097

Gan Israel Primary Program Days and Hours:

Mon.-Fri., 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Session 1:

June 19-July 7 (3 weeks) *note: no camp on July 4th

Session 2:

July 10-August 4 (4 weeks) *note: no camp August 1st

Extended Care:

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Early Care $18 per week; Late Care $18 per week)

Ages:

Boys and Girls K5-7th Grade

Fees: Scholarships are available. Please call 414-228-8000 ext. 201 for more information.

This summer we have added a number of nature trips to our schedule and brand new choice activities. We will be enjoying camping, hiking, canoeing, treehouse building, and more! Not only will your children enjoy everything a day camp has to offer, they will also get an extra taste of the outdoors all in a warm Jewish environment.

Danceworks Creative Arts Camps

DanceworksMKE.org

Studio Manager

Teresa Drews

414-277-8480 x6006

Address:

Danceworks

1661 N. Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Sessions:

June 12-August 19

Ages:

Ages 3.5-17 years, Co-ed

Rates:

$125 for 1/2 day and $235 for full.

$20/week for before or after care • $30/week for both.

Please ask about multiple camp discounts!

Crank up your creativity with our week-long camps! Camps integrate dance and visual arts, music and creative drama into one fun-filled program taught by experienced professionals. Each week offers an age-appropriate theme that sparks imagination and showcases the week’s fun at a finale performance for family and friends!

Mequon Jewish Preschool

Summer Camp

MequonJewishPreschool.org/Summer-Camp

Director:

Rivkie Spalter

262-242-5437

Address:

11112 N. Crown Ct.,

Mequon, WI 53092

Session:

June 19 through August 11 (No camp July 4 or August 1)

Ages:

6 weeks-5 years, Co-ed

MJP Summer Camp provides opportunities for children to explore our world. Activities such as Organic Gardening, Sports, Outdoor Art, Music, Nature Walks and Water Play invite many learning opportunities in a Judaic setting.

Milwaukee Bucks Summer

Basketball Camps

Director:

Lance Foreman

414-227-2777

Address:

1001 N. 4th St.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Sessions:

One-week camps run from June 6th – August 19th.

Ages:

7-16, Co-ed

Each athlete attending a Bucks Summer Camp receives a FREE ticket to a future Milwaukee Bucks home game, plus a camp give-away package that includes a camp t-shirt, bag and a camp basketball! The camp will include skill development, competitive games and more!

URJ Olin-Sang-Ruby Union Institute

OSRUI.org, OSRUI@urj.org

Director:

Jerry Kaye,

847-509-0990

Winter Address:

1121 Lake Cook Rd., Suite D

Deerfield, IL 60015

Summer Address:

600 Lac La Belle Dr.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Sessions:

June 19-August 13

5 days, 2 weeks, 3 weeks,

4 weeks, 7 weeks

Ages:

Entering 2nd-12th Grade, Co-ed

Fees:

$845-$6095

OSRUI, the Reform Movement’s camp in Wisconsin, offers a unique environment for campers in grades 2-12. We combine creative and innovative Jewish experiences with all the fun of summer camp — swimming, sports, drama, dance, archery, visual arts, boating, horseback riding, water skiing, photography, campfires, high and low ropes, biking, caring counselors and, most importantly, lifelong friendships.

Summer I.D.E.A.S. at University

School of Milwaukee Camp

Director:

Judy Bloch

414.540.3350

Address:

2100 W. Fairy Chasm Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Sessions:

Half-day and full-day camps (ages 3–8), and week-long camps: June 20–July 29.

Workshops (ages 4–grade 12) featuring a wide range of topics: one- to two-week sessions throughout summer. Summer Institute for Academic Advancement (incoming grades 9–12) credit, Advanced Placement, and enrichment courses: most are three- to six-week courses.

Ages Covered:

3-18 (grade 12), Co-ed

Fee:

Varies by program offering

Summer I.D.E.A.S. (Investigate, Discover, and Explore Academics, Arts, and Sports) offers half-day and full-day camps, including wrap-around care options, for students ages 3-8, workshops for students ages 4-grade 12, and a Summer Institute for Academic Advancement for motivated students entering grades 9-12. Learn more at www.usmk12.org/IDEAS.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center – Summer Camps

6255 N. Santa Monica Boulevard • Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

JCC RESIDENT OVERNIGHT CAMPS

Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC • Eagle River, WI

CampInterlaken.org

Winter Address:

6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd,

Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

Summer Address:

7050 Old Highway 70,

Eagle River, WI 54521

Director:

Toni Davison

414-967-8240 • info@campinterlaken.org

Ages:

Entering 3rd-11th Grade, Co-ed

Visit CampInterlaken.org for dates and rates

Sessions:

Begins June 21 and July 19 • 2, 4, or 8 week sessions

Family Camp:

August 15-20

Located on 106 magnificent acres, this residential camp for Jewish children features complete waterfront activities, creative arts, athletics, and nature exploration. Our balanced program gives each camper the opportunity to develop his or her own skills, build self-esteem, and learn Jewish values within a safe, fun, and nurturing environment.

JCC Day Camps

Albert & Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp • Fredonia, WI

JCCMilwaukee.org

Director:

Lenny Kass

414-967-8289 • LKass@JCCMilwaukee.org

Winter Address:

6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd

Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

Summer Address:

Fredonia, WI

Ages:

K5-11th Grade, Co-ed

Session::

June 19-August 7

JCC Rainbow Day Camp is a co-ed day camp located on 110 acres of wooded land in Fredonia, Wisconsin. Campers learn about Jewish life in a fun, enriching way. Campsite features include a swimming pool, climbing tower, zip line, sports complex and much more. Sign up for one week – or the entire summer!

JCC Adventure Camps

Director:

Hannah Lindholm

414-967-8218

HLindholm@JCCMilwaukee.org

Sessions:

A variety of options from June 12-August 21

Ages:

Entering K5-8th Grade, Co-ed

From afternoon adventures, full day travels, and options for kindergartners to teenagers – KidsCenter Campers will enjoy field trips, sports, swimming, art, theater, cooking and more!

JCC Sports Camps

JCCMilwaukee.org

Director:

Carissa Mindt

414-967-8174

cmindt@jccmilwaukee.org

Session:

June 19-August 21

Ages:

K4-9th Grade

The JCC Recreation Department offers an assortment of sports camps for ages 4 and older. Camps include: Sports & Swim, Basketball, Flag Football, Golf, Cheer, Outdoor Sports, Soccer and much more! Our “Experience” camps include trips to Lambeau, Camp Randall, and Miller Park! Camps are held at the JCC, the JCC Water Park, local golf courses, and many other area venues.

JCC GAN AMI EARLY EDUCATION CAMPS

Gesher Camp

Gan Ami • Whitefish Bay

Director:

Lisa Kulakow

lkulakow@jccmilwaukee.org

Ages:

Entering K4

Sessions:

4 week: June 19 – July 14 and July 17-August 11

2 week: August 14-25

Gesher Campers experience the fun of summer camp with this warm and welcoming introduction to camping! Featuring swim lessons, a weekly trip to JCC Rainbow Day Camp in Fredonia, and Shabbat fun at the Hy & Richard Smith JCC Waterpark in Mequon.