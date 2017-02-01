Israel again turns to Oshkosh Defense

OSHKOSH – The Israeli Ministry of Defense is again turning to Oshkosh Defense for equipment, this time moving towards the purchase of 200 tactical trucks.

The FMTVs (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles) come in different configurations, including tractors, cargo haulers and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles. It’s not clear what the configuration of the Israeli purchase will be and even the cost of the purchase has varied in conflicting media reports.

Oshkosh is currently working with Israel to fulfill their requirements for medium logistics vehicles, according to Oshkosh Defense spokeswoman Alexandra C. Hittle.

“We are working through the formal steps of the procurement and contracting processes, but we do not have a final contract at this time,” she said in a Jan. 13 statement.

All the vehicles will be produced in Oshkosh, where the company makes its tactical trucks for the Israel Defense Forces, the United States and allies around the world.

“Oshkosh has supplied heavy and medium tactical wheeled vehicles to the IDF in the past, and looks forward to supporting them in the future,” Hittle added.

The anticipated contract for the 200 trucks will likely be followed by additional orders as the Israel Defense Forces’ technology and logistics branch moves to replace its nearly 60-year-old tactical truck force, according to DefenseNews.com.

Deliveries are to start this year, with the 200th truck expected to arrive by mid-2018, according to media reports.

“We are pleased that the Israel Ministry of Defense is committed to acquiring the Oshkosh Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles to fulfill their mission requirements,” reads Hittle’s statement. “The Oshkosh FMTV plays a critical role in military and national security operations including moving troops and supplies, recovering vehicles, and hauling weapons and equipment.”

“Soldiers rely on the highly capable Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles every day, both at home and abroad, for combat missions, relief efforts and unit resupply missions, among other functions.”

* * *

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense has delivered more than 150,000 tactical wheeled vehicles to customers in more than 20 countries. Their team is comprised of approximately 2,500 employees.