Workplace, January 2017

Gutman is Camp Interlaken assistant director

Mark Gutman will be the new assistant director for the Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC in Eagle River. He starts Jan. 16.

He will take the lead role on camp operations, staffing and the Ozrim program. Gutman brings a great deal of experience in summer camp management and joins the Interlaken family after spending the last three years as assistant director at Camp Rodef Shalom in Northern Virginia.

Wezelman joins Camp Interlaken

Stephanie Wezelman has been hired as program director for the Steve & Shari Sadek Family Camp Interlaken JCC in Eagle River. She will oversee camp programming while playing a lead role in alumni relations, camper recruitment and communications.

She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate with camp and Jewish community experience.

Cindy Kazan joins Falk Group

Cindy Kazan has joined The Falk Group as executive vice president of client services.

Kazan brings more than 20 years of experience as a brand strategist and communications executive to the agency. Her non-profit experience includes Jewish Family Services, the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Before starting her own business, Communi-K, in 1992, Kazan served as marketing director for two leading Chicago-area law firms and as a strategic marketing consultant with Arthur Andersen & Co.

The Falk Group engages in marketing, positioning and raising awareness for customers.

Attorneys join firm

von Briesen & Roper, s.c. has expanded to include 14 attorneys from the law firm of Weiss Berzowski LLP.

Among the 14 is Adam R. Finkel, an associate who focuses his practice on business disputes and commercial litigation. He serves on the committee for the Milwaukee Jewish Federation Young Leadership Division.

Also, Randy S. Nelson focuses his practice on estate planning, family business planning, advising service corporations and partnerships, tax planning, trust administration and probate. Nelson is the treasurer of Jewish Family Services and a member of the investment committee of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Richard J. Rakita, another of the 14 attorneys, focuses his practice on real estate transactions, real estate litigation and business law. Rakita has held numerous positions with the Jewish community; most recently he was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home & Care Center, 1410 N. Prospect Ave.

The 14 attorneys who joined von Briesen are Nancy M. Bonniwell, Ann K. Chandler, Finkel, Aaron J. Foley, Andrew T. Frost, Daniel B. McDermott, Nelson, Rakita, David J. Roettgers, John A. Sikora, Robert B. Teuber, Barry R. White, Peter J. White and Jeffrey T. Wilson.