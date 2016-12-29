What’s Nu? January 2017

New vice president of development at Jewish Family Services

MILWAUKEE – Donna Triplett is the new vice president of development and communications at Jewish Family Services.

She is the chief strategist for all fund development, marketing and communication activities to support Jewish Family Services’ mission of providing accessible behavioral health services, exceptional needs case management, affordable housing and other support services to individuals and families in the greater Milwaukee area.

She has been a certified fundraising executive since 2008 and has raised millions of dollars to support nonprofit organizations over the past 16 years. She has nearly 30 years of career experience in the nonprofit sector, including work in healthcare, disability support services, case management, guardianship, crisis intervention, HUD subsidized housing, advocacy and youth mentoring.

Triplett is a Milwaukee native and earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminology and law studies from Marquette University.

Scholarships for camp, college and Israel programs

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Jewish Federation has several grant and scholarship opportunities:

One Happy Camper provides grants up to $1,000 for first-time campers at Jewish overnight camps.

Scholarships available for Jewish overnight camps and summer Israel programs for young people.

Semester or year in Israel for greater Milwaukee residents ages 18-29 from the Sarah B. and Louis M. Kesselman Israel Program Scholarship Fund.

Hecht Family Memorial College Scholarship Fund to outstanding Jewish high school seniors to help fund the college freshman year.

Learn more at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Scholarships.

Nominate a Jewish educator

MILWAUKEE – The Coalition for Jewish Learning of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation encourages the community to submit nominations by Jan. 9, 2017 for:

Fill out nomination forms at MilwaukeeJewish.org/CJL or contact Tziporah Altman-Shafer at TziporahA@MilwaukeeJewish.org or call 414-963-2718. Award winners will be recognized at the annual Salute to Jewish Educators on Feb. 26, 2017.

Wisconsin author releases Holocaust book

SHOREWOOD – Milwaukee-area resident David Weiss has published his fourth book, “Holocaust Underground,” a transcript of interviews with his grandparents in Shorewood.

“My grandparents Tibor and Sarlota Weiss met while hiding during the Holocaust. It was not, however, a story book romance,” Weiss said in a news release. “Both survivors had already weathered over four years of torture and seen their loved ones deported to certain death. Their prospects for survival were slim and getting more and more narrow every day. But their will to ‘survive and then thrive’ could not be extinguished.”

They were resilient, lucky, resourceful and determined, he said. Finally, they were liberated and allowed to leave the 8’ x 8’ cellar closet of the German doctor who hid them.

Weiss is a former elementary school teacher who now teaches at the college level.

Published by Holocaust Legacy Books and Expert Promotions LLC, the book is available at HolocaustLegacyBooks.com and Amazon.com.

Jewish life classes in Waukesha

WAUKESHA – Cantor Deborah Martin, the Spiritual Leader at Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha, will lead Jewish life classes once a month for four months at CEEW.

Classes will be held Sundays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The first class will be held Jan. 8, when major and minor Jewish holidays will be discussed, including the variety of Jewish food associated with each holiday.

The basics of Jewish life, including the calendar, philosophy, symbols and clothing, will be discussed Feb. 5. The March 5 class will be dedicated to lifecycle events, while the last class, April 2, will look into Jewish prayer, ritual, customs and home lifestyle.

The classes are open to the public. There is a $5 charge for non-CEEW members. For more information, contact Cantor Martin at SpiritualLeader@WaukeshaTemple.org or 262-547-7180.