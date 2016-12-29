Jubas-Sandock

Molly Rose Jubas and Aaron Louis Sandock were married June 29, 2016.

Jubas, of San Francisco, holds a 2014 bachelor’s degree and 2015 master’s degree in energy management from Tulane University. She works for Bloomberg LP.

The groom, of Wauwatosa, holds a University of Wisconsin bachelor of science in economics. He is attending medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Parents of the bride Lisa Lubotsky Jubas and Roger Jubas are residents of Redondo Beach, California.

Parents of the groom Joyce and Dr. David Sandock are of River Hills.