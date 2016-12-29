Obituaries, January 2017

Menashe Alezra

Menashe Alezra, who served in Israel’s Golani Brigade before moving to Wisconsin, died Nov. 2, 2016. He was 65.

Alezra, of Baltimore, was born May 15, 1951 in Marrakesh, Morocco. He moved to Wisconsin in 1980 from Yerucham, Israel to wed Mindy Davidoff Alezra, whom he met in Israel.

He was a member of Anshe Sfard Kehillat Torah of Glendale and Chabad of Mequon. He worked as a landscaper for many years and then became a handyman for Glendale Lakes. While in Israel, he served in the Israel Defense Forces Golani Brigade.

Family remembers him as a soft-spoken, humble man, who always wore a smile. At the memorial service, Rabbi Emanuel Goldfeiz of Congregation Beit Yaakov in Baltimore, spoke of his kind and modest manner and how he never had a bad word to say about anyone.

He was devoted to his family and Jewish life. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips around the United States and Israel with his family.

Menashe Alezra is survived by wife Mindy Alezra, plus daughters Loni (Nick) Diamond, Dalia Alezra and Maya Alezra, along with grandchildren Moshe and Shayna Diamond, all of Baltimore. Other survivors include in-laws Sheldon and Beverly Davidoff; sisters-in-law Terri (Larry) Cohodes; and Judy (Bill) Ferrer, all of the Milwaukee area.

Clara Berg

Clara Berg of Fox Point, who came to Wisconsin from Romania, died Nov. 29, 2016. She was 81.

She was born Jan. 22, 1935. The Fox Point resident’s spouse, Paul Berg, died in 2009. Born in Romania, she came to Wisconsin in 1974. She was a member of Temple Menorah, 9363 N. 76th St., Milwaukee.

Burial was at Mound Zion Cemetery in Brookfield on Dec. 1, 2016, with Blane Goodman Funeral Service.

Sabrina Karen Bradbury

Sabrina Karen Bradbury, who attended high school locally and moved to Israel, died Dec. 20, 2016. She was 45.

The 1989 Nicolet High School graduate died of liposarcoma cancer. She was a resident of Be’er Sheva, Israel.

Bradbury was born April 26, 1971 in Detroit. She graduated in 1993 from University of Wisconsin – Madison and in 1996 from Baltimore Hebrew University. She held a bachelor’s of arts in Hebrew and Semitic Studies and also a bachelor’s degree in history. She held a master’s degree in Jewish education and a master’s in Bible studies. She worked as an office and marketing manager for Yitran Technologies in Be’er Sheva.

Survivors include daughter Tessa Bradbury, parents Ted and Barbara Bradbury and son Gregory Bradbury.

Burial was held Dec. 20 in Be’er Sheva.

Ilane “Lanie” Kosberg

Ilane “Lanie” Kosberg (nee Rubin) died Dec. 11, 2016 at the age of 63.

She held a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and received a master’s degree in piano and conducting from the New England Conservatory of Music.

She is survived by her loving husband Joel Kosberg, mother Audrey (the late Joseph) Rubin; brother Richard (Nancy) Rubin, nephews Scott and Steven Rubin and sister-in-law Sharron (David) Rottman. The funeral service was held on Dec. 14 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment followed at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee.

Memorials contributions to the charity of your choice are appreciated.