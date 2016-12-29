Engagement

Rob Golub | December 29, 2016

Mignosi-Meyerson

Amy Mignosi and Aaron Meyerson of Brooklyn, New York are engaged and plan to be married in the fall of 2017.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Julie and Frank Mignosi of Long Island City, New York.  Amy graduated from Washington University in 2008 and is a vice president at Barclays Investment Bank.

The groom’s parents are Steve Meyerson and Bonnie Cohen of Mequon.  Aaron graduated from Syracuse University in 2006 and received his master’s in urban planning from New York University in 2012. Aaron is director of business operations at WiredScore.

 

