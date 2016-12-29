Coming events, January 2016

To submit an event for consideration write to Chronicle@MilwaukeeJewish.org by the 15th for the issue arriving in homes about two weeks later. Include date, time, location, a description, contact information and whether the event is free or what is charged.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

End of Life series

End of Life series panel discussion with Dr. Michael Katzoff, Dr. Bernard Allan Cohen and Rabbi Wes Kalmar. Jan. 4 at 7:50 p.m. Anshe Sfard Kehillat Torah, 6717 N. Green Bay Ave. in Glendale. AsktShul@gmail.com. AsktShul.org. (414) 228-9296.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Winters on glass

Laurie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art, will explore the influence of the 17th century Baroque still life tradition on the work of contemporary glass artist Beth Lipman as well as the history and evolution of this classical genre. Members $3, public $5. Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Jewish Museum Milwaukee, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, is at 1360 N. Prospect Ave. Museum hours: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (open until 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month); Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 414-390-5730. JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org. Museum admission: Adults $7; seniors $6; students $4; children age 6 and under are free; active duty military are free.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Bounce House Havdalah

An annual tradition! Come jump and play in the JCC bounce houses! After bouncing, join the group for Havdalah and a cool project. 4-6 p.m., Jan. 7. Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. JccMilwaukee.org. 414-967-8200. For more information contact Rabbi Shari Shamah at sshamah@jccmilwaukee.org or 414-967-8229.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Film: “Carlvalho’s Journey”

“Carlvalho’s Journey” (United States) (2015) is a documentary about one of the ﬁrst American Jewish photographers, Solomon Nune Carlvalho – a pioneering Jewish artist and daguerreotypist who took an extraordinary journey as the ﬁrst photographer on a westward expedition with explorer John Fremont. Instructor: TBA. 1 hour 25 minuntes. Ages 13 to adult. Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. Free and open to the community. For more information, contact Laurie Herman, LHerman@JccMilwaukee.org or 414-967-8212. Shown at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Discussion: Issues facing Israel

“Hot Topics for Cold Nights” is a series exploring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that takes place Tuesdays, Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and April 4. These programs will be interactive, moderated and civil discussions about complex issues, such as peace efforts, settlements, notions of “homeland” among Jews and Palestinians, the role of water, the security barrier and more. Free. Hot Topics for Cold Nights is part of Let’s Talk Israel, a comprehensive, yearlong project of the Jewish Community Relations Council and Israel Center, both of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. RSVP required for all events. Learn more at MilwaukeeJewish.org/TalkIsrael or call 414-390-5724. Held at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Rabbi Greenberg, Bishop Sklba

“Partners in a fractured society.” Rabbi Irving “Yitz” Greenberg and Bishop Richard J. Sklba will discuss both the Catholic and Jewish traditions at Cardinal Stritch University. Keynote by Greenberg, with response by Sklba. Greenberg will address the centrality of covenant in the Jewish and Catholic traditions and argue that it must be restored between our two traditions so that we might apply this partnership approach to restore understanding, dialogue and cooperation in American society, which has become deeply polarized. Greenberg is a leading Jewish thinker and activist who has written extensively on Jewish theology after the Holocaust, the ethics of Jewish power, Jewish-Christian relations and religious and cultural pluralism. He has served in the Orthodox Rabbinate, in academia, and in Jewish communal life. He is founding president, CLAL: The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership and founding president, Jewish Life Network/Steinhardt Foundation. Most Reverend Bishop Richard J. Sklba, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Milwaukee, is a renowned scholar of scripture and has served on various committees of the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops. A strong advocate for Catholic-Jewish relations, Sklba has been actively involved in Catholic-Jewish affairs on the national and local level. The Catholic-Jewish Conference is a program of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the Office of Ecumenical and Interfaith Concerns of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Kliebhan Conference Center, Bonaventure Hall, Cardinal Stritch University, 6801 N. Yates Road, Glendale. Cardinal Stritch University is a cosponsor. Contact Judi Longdin LongdinJ@ArchMil.org or Elana Kahn Elana@MilwaukeeJewish.org. RSVP to Ecumenical@ArchMil.org appreciated.

Friday, Jan. 13

Pop up Shabbat for young professionals

This Shabbat experience for young professionals takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Swig, 217 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. The evening includes appetizers, drinks and a Shabbat meal. Advance tickets by Jan. 3: $15 per person, $25 per pair or $20 per person at the door. Learn more at tinyurl.com/MkePopUpShabbat. Sponsored by Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Young Leadership Division, Hillel Milwaukee, Young Jewish Adults of Milwaukee, Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, Congregation Sinai, Congregation Shalom and Jewish National Fund.

Sunday, Jan. 15

Special Family Film: L’Dor V’Dor

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., celebrates the memory of Gene Wilder – beloved actor, writer, artist, comedian and humanitarian (and former Milwaukeean) with one of his funniest films. Share this film with a new generation – with your children and grandchildren! The Frisco Kid (USA) (1979). Shown Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 p.m. Gene Wilder plays a young, inept rabbinic student in Poland who is sent in the 1850s to lead a synagogue in the “Wild West,” in San Francisco. On his journey to the Wild West, Wilder encounters cowboys, Indians, and even the Amish – and teams up with an irascible bank robber, played by a young Harrison Ford. Suitable for ages 12 and older. Rated PG.

Safety Pin Discussion Group

The Safety Pin Discussion Group will be a monthly place for talk about Jewish values, plus diversity and human rights in America. The safety pin has come to symbolize a safe place for people of color, women, LGBTQ, the disabled, religious minorities and anyone who cares about how people treat one another. The group will discuss the issues of the day and how they choose to live their own lives. Moderated by Rob Golub. First session Jan. 15. 10 a.m. Free. Held at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point. Advance registration preferred at SinaiSafetyPinDiscussionGroup.Eventbrite.com. 414-352-2970.

Saturday, Jan. 21

BBYO kick-off

Jewish eighth graders are invited to go snowtubing with BBYO, the Jewish teen youth movement, for free on Jan. 21, 7-10:45 p.m. Membership kick off. Pick up and drop off at 6401 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay. BBYO Wisconsin Region, 414-326-2808 or Wisc@Bbyo.org.

Show: Welcome to Bronzeville

Set in 1957, Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood pulses to the beat of jazz and doo-wop in this performance. “Welcome to Bronzeville” tells the ﬁctional, coming-of-age story of a young African American boy, Michael Jr. Everyone expects him to follow in his father’s footsteps, but who is he truly meant to be? With input from Bronzeville community elders, Sheri Williams Pannell has crafted an homage to the neighborhood in the vicinity of North Avenue and the freeway (which displaced some of Bronzeville when it was built). Recommended for children 8 and up. Program will start with a Havdalah to celebrate the end of Shabbat. Havdalah will take place at the Vogel Hall lobby. Entrance also on 123 E. State Street. Performance will be followed by an interactive conversation about African-American Jewish relations in Milwaukee, based on their interwoven histories, identities, and a shared responsibility for the future. Hosted by the African Heritage Jewish Community Dialogue, First Stage Milwaukee, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation; in partnership with Congregation Sinai, Jewish Museum Milwaukee of the Federation, and the NAACP-Milwaukee Branch. Tickets $18. Purchase at MilwaukeeJewish.org/Bronzeville. Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Todd Wehr Theater of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 123 E. State St. Milwaukee.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Art 4 Friendship

Event by the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. Silent and Live auction of unique art masterpieces created with love by individuals with special needs. Musical performance by Cantor Aryeh Hurwitz. $36. 6 p.m. cocktails, appetizers, silent auction. 7 p.m. program. The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 111 E. Brown Deer Road, Bayside. Art4fcwi.org.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Paint and Sip

The Young Leadership Division of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation is holding Paint and Sip event on Jan. 28, 7-10 p.m., at Splash Studio, 184 N. Broadway Ave. Join them at the Splash paint bar where a local artist will guide guests in creating their own works of art. Each guest will receive one drink ticket, a canvas, and unlimited paint and materials. The Young Leadership Division seeks to engage young leaders (21-45). $30. MilwaukeeJewish.org/events/Yld-Paint-And-Sip

Sunday, Jan. 29

A Holocaust “conversation”

Join Nancy Kennedy Barnett at noon on Jan. 29 as she has a “conversation” with her father, George Kennedy, of blessed memory. George was born in Budapest, Hungary and survived World War II and the Labor Camps. Learn about Hungarian society before the war, George’s time in the Labor Camps during the war, and how he endured. Free. RSVP at HolocaustCenterMilwaukee.org/MyFather or to Brittany Hager McNeely at BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org or call 414-963-2714. Sponsored by Congregation Shalom and the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, a program of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. Held at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Friday, Feb. 3

Speaker: Two careers, Jewish path

The adult havurah of Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills, will follow a Feb. 3. Shabbat service and potluck dinner at 6:15 p.m. The guest speaker will be Karen Lieberman who holds a law degree and a master’s degree in Jewish studies. She practiced law, taught at Marquette University Law School and changed careers several years ago, which led her to hospital chaplaincy. Lieberman worked at Columbia St. Mary’s and now serves at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She is board certified by Neshama: Association of Jewish Chaplains. She will discuss her two careers and her Jewish path in serving the greater community. Guests are welcome. For more information and to RSVP call Joyce Gutzke at 262-236-3923.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Holocaust on television

“Living Room Witnesses: The Holocaust on American Television.” Feb. 5. 2 p.m. Lecture by Jeffrey Shandler, professor and chair of Jewish studies at Rutgers University. Held by the Sam and Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Free with kosher refreshments. Golda Meir Library, fourth floor conference center, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee. 414-229-6121.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Discussion: Issues facing Israel

Sunday, Feb. 12

Book: ‘We’re in America Now’

Fred Amram, the author of “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories,” will be at Boswell Book Company on Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m. Amram is a retired University of Minnesota professor of communication and creativity. He spent his early years in Hanover, Germany, where he experienced the Holocaust from its inception in 1933. He witnessed Kristallnacht and the Gestapo invading his home. He watched the British bombers from his balcony when Jews were banned from air raid shelters. The loss of uncles, aunts, a grandmother and many more relatives has motivated him to share his experiences in hopes of ending genocide everywhere. “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories” is a memoir that begins with the author’s birth during the rise of Hitler in 1930s Germany. He and his surviving family soon escape to Holland and sail to America where they encounter many challenges as immigrants in a new world. This country truly becomes a land of opportunity where one can build a new life and become more than a “Holocaust survivor.” Boswell Book Company, 2559 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee. 414-332-1181.

ONGOING HEALTH & SUPPORT

Alcoholics Anonymous

An international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. Meetings are held at multiple times and locations around the city, including 7 p.m. Monday night, Chabad-Lubavitch, 3901 N. Lake Drive, Milwaukee. To find other meeting times and locations, call 414-771-9119, the local office of Alcoholics Anonymous or go to AAMilwaukee.com.

Friendship House Fellowship

A support group for Jewish men and women in recovery from addiction to alcohol or other substances. Requirements for membership are participation in a 12-step program (such as AA or Narcotics Anonymous) and a desire to recover. Meetings are Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at The Shul, 3901 N. Lake Drive in Milwaukee.

Jewish Family Services

Outpatient mental health services to people dealing with personal problems and mental health issues. Contact Beth Shapiro, intake coordinator, at 414-390-5800. JFS is located at 1300 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee.